New Delhi: India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between the two countries, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad on Saturday.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, came into effect on January 27, 1991, which provides inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the 31st consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.



