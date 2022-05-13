New Delhi: With the war in Ukraine entering into its third month, with no palpable sign of any de-escalation, India on Thursday along with Pakistan and 10 other counties abstained from UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ on Ukraine. The UNHRC resolution aimed to probe alleged human rights violations committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy.

While maintaining its balancing policy, New Delhi refused to give any categorical statement against Kremlin. Speaking at the session, India's Deputy envoy to the UN, R Ravindra expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the impact of this war on children.

India called for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine and reiterated its "abiding commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights". The resolution was adopted with 33 members voting in favor of it, while China and Eritrea were the only two countries to vote against it in the 47-member body.

Also Read: At UNHRC, India expresses concern over human rights situation in Ukraine

The resolution wanted an additional mandate for the Commission of Inquiry established earlier which will probe human rights violations committed by the Russian army in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy. The resolution also urged Moscow to provide international agencies unhindered access to people who have been "transferred'' from conflict-affected areas of Ukraine and are allegedly being held in Russian territory.

It is pertinent to note here that New Delhi has been abstaining from each resolution passed in the UN on Ukraine, totaling 12 in various meets.