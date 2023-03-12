New Delhi: The Japanese vlogger, who was allegedly harassed by a trio in Delhi's Paharganj area on Holi, said that India is a fascinating country and no one can hate India, she tweeted on Saturday evening after reaching Bangladesh. India and Japan will remain 'Tomodachi', a Japanese expression meaning 'friends', she further added.

Taking to social media, she said that she had posted a video of the Holi festivities during her stay in India on March 9. Following this, the number of retweets and messages kept increasing drastically, she said that got her 'scared', and then she deleted her tweet. She apologised to those who were hurt by the video.

Many from India apologised to her by tweeting. One Twitter user named Supriya said that most Indians are shocked by this incident. She apologised to her for having faced harassment. Another Twitter user, Shubham Verma apologised to her on behalf of the misbehaving youth. In another tweet, the Japanese girl said that she had heard that it is "very dangerous" for an Indian woman to go out on the festival of Holi.

She had participated in Holi festivities this year with 35 other friends, but unfortunately, such an incident took place with her. She said that the cameraperson, who was filming the viral video, was not shooting it out of any motive. "The video was taken when another Japanese person was recording a Holi video," she said.

Taking care that no one does not misconstrue her Holi video, she said, "I would appreciate it if you could understand that I was not trying to point out the abnormalities of the Holi festival in India." Though it is difficult to see in the video, the cameraman and other people helped them, she said. However, she pointed out that the place where the video was shot is considered to be "one of the most unsafe places in India," yet she participated in the festival.

Highlighting some positive aspects of the festival of colours the Japanese girl said that the purpose of Holi is to celebrate the arrival of spring by smearing colours on each other without any discrimination. She apologised again for raising the concerns of many, who have seen her video. "My aim was simply to express the positive aspects and joys of India," she said.

The Japanese woman also informed that the Delhi police has promised them that it will take stricter steps to prevent such incidents in the future. "I hope that from next year there will be less harassment of women on Holi," she added. Writing about how much she loves India she said, "India is such a wonderful country that you cannot hate it even after such an incident. India and Japan will always be friends. at present, I am in Bangladesh and physically and mentally fit."

Meanwhile, the Delhi police arrested three youths, including a minor, in connection with the molestation of the Japanese vlogger. In the video that had gone viral, some youths were seen forcefully applying colour to a Japanese girl on the day of Holi in the Paharganj area. The Japanese vlogger, however, has not lodged any complaint with the Delhi police. Similarly, the Delhi police have not received any complaint about the incident from the Japanese Embassy either.