New Delhi: India and Iran on Friday reviewed the progress in the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar Port, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This came in the sidelines of the 22nd meeting of the Council of head of states of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where PM Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi held bilateral talks.

In August this year, India and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), mutually recognizing certificates of competency in unlimited voyages of seafarers from both nations.

The signing of the MoU is aimed at smoothening the movement of seafarers from both countries. During the crucial meeting today, both leaders underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity.

This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and President Raisi since President Raisi’s assumption of office in 2021. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed many important issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship, and expressed their desire for strengthening the relationship further.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India-Iran bilateral ties are marked by historic and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts. The two leaders also discussed international and regional developments including Afghanistan.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s priorities of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and the need for a representative and inclusive political dispensation in support of a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan.

Further, Iranian President Raisi briefed the Prime Minister on the status of the JCPOA negotiations. Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Raisi to visit India at his earliest convenience.