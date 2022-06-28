New Delhi: ​The second round of Foreign Office consultations between India and Cuba was held in Havana on June 27. The Indian side was led by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), and the Cuban side was led by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the Foreign Office consultations, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations, including development partnership projects, trade and economic relations, and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, health traditional medicine and yoga, biotechnology, agriculture, sports and health, science & technology and ICT.

Also read: Cuba Gooding's groping trial set to begin this week

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, including cooperation in the United Nations. Secretary (East) called on Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver and exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral ties between Cuba and India. During the visit, an agreement on short-term credit worth Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from India for Cuba was signed and a postal stamp to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence was released by the Government of Cuba.​The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere.