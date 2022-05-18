New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting today with Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia.

The two leaders held discussions on the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, human resource development, defense and security, development cooperation, connectivity, and post-pandemic economic recovery besides people-to-people ties. They expressed satisfaction at the pace of bilateral cooperation.

PM Hun Sen emphasized the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with India. PM Modi reciprocated the sentiment and stressed Cambodia’s valued role in India’s Act East policy. The leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including capacity-building programs and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

Highlighting the historical and civilizational links between the two countries, PM Modi expressed his happiness over India’s involvement in the restoration of Angkor Wat and Preah Vihear temples in Cambodia, which depict the cultural and linguistic connection between the two countries.

PM Hun Sen thanked India for providing 3.25 lakh doses of Indian-manufactured Covishield vaccines to Cambodia under Quad Vaccine Initiative. The two leaders complemented each other on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia being celebrated this year.

As part of these celebrations, Prime Minister Modi invited the King of Cambodia and Queen Mother to visit India at a mutually convenient time. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest. PM Modi also congratulated Cambodia on assuming the Chairmanship of ASEAN and assured India’s full support and assistance to Cambodia for the success of its Chairmanship.

