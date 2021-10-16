New Delhi: India aims to achieve 100 crores Covid19 vaccination milestone by October 21. A senior health ministry official told ETV Bharat that the day will be marked with several programmes across the country. The health ministry has recently announced to reward the creator of the best logo and mascot maker to celebrate the 100 crores vaccination mark.

India till date has registered 97.23 crore vaccinations with the administration of 8,36,118 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. "We are trying to complete 100 crore vaccinations by Thursday. And that achievement will be really historic," said the official. Among the 97.23 crore vaccine doses administered so far, 1,03,75,703 health care workers got the first dose and 90,68,232 got the second dose. As many as 1,82,61, 275 front line workers and 1,54,90,253 got the second dose.

Similarly, 39,14,51,891 people belonging to the age group of 18 to 44 years got the second dose. As many as 16,73,04,569 people between the age group of 45 to 59 years got the first dose and 8,53,97,182 got the second dose. As many as 10,55,20,693 people over 60 years of age got the first dose and 6,08,66,741 people got the second dose. India's recovery rate also touched 98.08 per cent with 17,861 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: India resumes COVID-19 vaccine export

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,33,99,961 patients have been recovered. As many as 15,981 new cases were reported across India in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, India daily Covid cases are reporting less than 20,000 for the past eight days. India's active caseload is presently 2,01,632 which is the lowest in 218 days. India's present active caseload is 0.59 per cent of the total positive cases. India has also witnessed an increasing testing capacity with 59 crores cumulative testing conducted till date. As many as 9,23,003 testing has been done in the last 24 hours.