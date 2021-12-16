New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar is all set to host the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18 to 20, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "EAM S Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi from Dec 18 to 20,"

He informed that Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

During the same, as part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Dec 19, ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of the relationship. The foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are also expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to PM Narendra Modi, MEA said.

According to sources, Delhi is looking to invite five Central Asian countries, three of which share borders with Afghanistan, as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebration.

An informal outreach has already been made through diplomatic channels. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

Additionally, Bagchi also informed that the Foreign Affairs Minister of Tajikistan will be on an official visit to India from Dec 18-20.

He is slated to meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Dec 18. They will discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On next 2+2 dialogue between India and US.

Emphasizing India's relations with the U.S, Bagchi said the dialogue with the US has been quite intense and regular.

"We look forward to holding the next 2+2 dialogue with US, details being worked out, but we haven't got a date yet. I don't think it is going to happen this year", he stated.

Meanwhile, as humanitarian crises continues to loom large in the war-torn country of Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson said that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"We're committed to sending 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. We were in touch with Pakistan authorities on modalities of shipment of this wheat to Afghanistan through land route", he added.

