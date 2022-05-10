New Delhi: Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), a technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies, an Indian product engineering and manufacturing company based Gurugram, to facilitate startups and innovators working in the field of Open Radio Access Networks.

Open RAN is one of the hot topics in the wireless cellular industry today. It involves the idea of interoperability of open hardware, software, and interfaces for cellular wireless networks. It is the next step in 5G technology.

The MoU was signed by A.S.Verma, DDG (MT), TEC and Puneet Agarwal, CEO VVDN Technologies, in the presence of Nizamul Haq, Member (Services), Digital Communication Commission (DCC), Department of Telecommunications.

The signing of MoU will facilitate registered startups, innovators and MSMEs working in the field of Open RAN to get their product tested at the existing lab of VVDN at Gurugram for interoperability among Open RAN components from different vendors along with radio conformance, protocol and interface testing as per defined Open RAN Standards at a subsidized tariff to be decided with mutual consent among MoU partners. The product offered for testing will be certified by TEC.

"Such testing certification shall accelerate the research innovation domestic design and manufacturing .It is aimed that India shall be emerging as design leader in 5G Open RAN. This test certification eco system will make India as design testing and certification hub of Asia," read an official release from the government.

Both TEC and VVDN have agreed to collaborate and work jointly in the area of Open RAN testing during the tenure of MoU which is for 5 years from the date of signing. This is the first of its kind MoU signed by TEC as a step towards leveraging the existing Open RAN testing ecosystem in partnership with a private firm. TEC is undertaking massive reform to create best market access system in the world.

On this occasion, Nizamul Haq appreciated the efforts of TEC and assured that DOT will provide all necessary support for effective implementation of MoU.

Also read: 5G spectrum auction likely in early June: Ashwini Vaishnaw