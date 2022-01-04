New Delhi: A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories in India, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830. The death toll climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52 per cent more than Monday's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

Maharashtra, which has the highest burden of COVID-19 in the country now has a total case load of 67,30,494 and the death toll has risen to 1,41,573.

Maharashtra has also recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far with the maximum (40) reported from Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday that a residential building will be sealed only if at least ten COVID-19 cases are detected on the premises.

Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16. The positivity rate in the national capital has risen to 8.37 per cent. Three more fatalities were recorded due to the viral disease.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the capital city in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence.

However, Delhi city buses and metro trains will return to running to their full seating capacity throughout the week in the wake of long queues witnessed at various bus stands stations of the mass rapid transit system.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,731 new cases, 9 deaths and 674 discharges today. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 12,412.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 infections, an increase of over 49.27 per cent in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them.

The Bihar government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew in the state in view of rising Covid cases. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the crisis management group headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision will be effective from January 6 to January 21. Night curfew will start at 10 p.m. and will continue till 5 a.m.Besides night curfew, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to shut malls, gyms, cinema halls, temples, stadiums, swimming pools and parks.

Pre-school and classes from 1 to 8 would remain physically close while online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50% capacity. These restrictions would remain in effect from Jan 6 to 21.

Karnataka imposed fresh COVID19 restrictions to contain the surge in cases. Weekend curfew has been announced from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am for the next 2 weeks. Pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres & auditoriums to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Odisha recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday, as 680 more people.

Andhra Pradesh reported seven more cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant, taking the total in the state so far to 24.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 147.62 crore with more than 87 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

