Which indices should determine the performance of funds in the market is decided well in advance. If the Nifty indicator released 50 index funds, it invests only in these funds. Nowadays, all fund firms are bringing index funds. These funds are investing in shares based on the weighted average of shares as indicated in indices. As a result, profits can be derived from them directly. Because of these benefits, one should take a close look at the scope for investments in these types of index funds.

Index funds guide us to invest in shares having all types of capitalisation in the markets. BSE 500 or Nifty 100, any index fund can be selected for investment. This will give scope for diversity. In addition to equities, there are some safe and stable index funds giving stable income under various programmes. These constitute mainly Government securities, T-bills, corporate bonds, commercial papers and so on. Market regulator has formulated clear guidelines for determining what sort of investment programmes should be listed in index funds.

Compared to common mutual funds, the expenditure ratio in index funds is less. This is why these funds are getting increased patronage in recent times. The role of fund manager is also limited since investments are made in shares in standard indices. As a result, the burden of fees and other maintenance costs are lesser. It is also easier to know about shares being selected by index funds and also their growth rate. Investors can also easily access information regarding the quantum of investments in respective shares by index funds.

Medical and health, banking, consumer goods and technology firms achieved higher growth rates in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic. So investors can derive good returns by investing in index funds relating to these sectors. As these funds invest in diverse shares in the market, investors are more likely to get returns. Fund managers are trying to bring in new standard indices in place of traditional ones. Efforts are on to introduce internationally operating thematic indices in India as well. Benchmarks are being formed with companies in prospective sectors to bring in new index funds.