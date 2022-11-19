Jaipur: Shedding light on Delhi's ghastly Shraddha murder case, Independent MP Navneet Rana said, "The matter should be debated in Parliament and the culprit must be awarded exemplary punishment. Besides, women have to be cautious while taking decisions that may affect their life. Women should always guard their limitations." "The conspiracy cannot be ruled out in such cases. In one such incident, I forcefully put up the matter before a police station."

On the sidelines of attending a function at Jaipur in Rajasthan, MP Navneet Rana while commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said, "The country never disintegrated. Hence, to my knowledge and understanding, there was no need of taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress party. Nonetheless, the Congress party has been conducting this Yatra to cement internal fissures in the party has been grappling with."

As the election is due in Rajasthan and when reporters asked Navneet Rana about women atrocities in the state as well as the state's infrastructure and financial condition, she replied, "Udaipur tailor murder case and several incidents of atrocities on women paint a gloomy picture of Rajasthan. The infrastructure was not up to the mark in the state. So, people of Rajasthan will give their mandate to BJP for all-round development of Rajasthan."