Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh, who was inducted in the cabinet last month, resigned from his post on Monday. He submitted his resignation to the Governor and is reportedly on way to join rebel MLAs in Mumbai. Three Congress MLA's were absent from today's meeting.

All Congress ministers in the state are going to resign, said party lawmaker DK Suresh amid the deepening political crisis in the state of the Karnataka.

"There is no infighting. Yeah, I think all ministers are going to resign. Some of them are in involved in other works, they may come," said Suresh.

Suresh accused BJP of wrecking the Congress-JD(S) alliance and said, "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this government or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying democracy."

However, the Congress MP assured that the government is 'stable'.

"Presently the government is safe. Our leaders are in touch with MLAs who have resigned," he told media.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel legislators.

"I have called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara told media here.

The 13 month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations.

Kumaraswamy, who was in the US, rushed back to Bengaluru in a special flight on Sunday evening.

