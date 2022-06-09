New Delhi: Ishan Kishan's explosive 76 of 48 and contributions from Shreyas Iyer (36) and Hardik Pandya (31) powered India to a mammoth 211/4 in the first T20I clash against South Africa here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. The day was memorable for Indian batters, who smashed the Proteas bowlers all over the park.

Put to bat first by South Africa, India got off a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad consistently rotated the strike and struck some big hits as well.

At the end of the powerplay, India stood at a solid 51/0, with Kishan (26*) and Gaikwad (17*). Returning medium-pacer Wayne Parnell was welcomed by Gaikwad with a six in the first delivery of the seventh over. But the bowler had the last laugh, dismissing the batter for 23 and ending the 57-run stand between the duo.

This brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease. Kishan continued to look good with the bat, striking Dwaine Pretorius for two fours in the ninth over. Iyer also looked good with the bat, striking three sixes in his first eight deliveries. At the end of 10 overs, India stood in a commanding position with 102/1, with Kishan (45*) and Iyer (24*).

A six off second last ball by spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 11th over brought Kishan's half-century off 37 balls. It also brought the fifty-run stand between the duo in just 27 balls. Kishan continued his aggressive game, smashing Maharaj for two consecutive sixes in the first two balls of the 13th over and a four on the next two balls. Maharaj hadthe last laugh as he dismissed Kishan for 76 off just 48 at the final ball of his over, which conceded 20 runs.

With this, the 80-run stand between the duo was broken. Captain Rishabh Pant was up next on the crease, with a responsibility to continue the momentum for his side and finish the game on a good note. Iyer continued his good show with the bat. At the end of 15 overs, India crossed the 150-run mark at the loss of two wickets, with Iyer (35*) and Pant (4*).

Pretorious got his side another wicket in the 16th over, dismissing Iyer for a well-made 36 of 27 balls. Next up on the crease was Hardik Pandya. Pant hit Pretorious for a six at the third and fifth ball of his over followed by a four in the final ball, ending an expensive over in which 18 runs were conceded. Pandya joined the party too, smashing Parnell for a four and a six in the next over that gave 13 runs.

Pandya started off the 19th over by pacer Kagiso Rabada with a bang, smashing a huge six. A four at the last ball by Pandya took India to the 200-run mark. Anrich Nortje started off the final over by dismissing Pant for 29 off 16 with assistance from the safe hands of Rassie van der Dussen at sweeper cover. Up next was Dinesh Karthik on the crease. India finished off the innings at 211/4 with Pandya (31*) and Karthik (1*) Wayne Parnell was the leading bowler on his return, taking 1/32. Nortje, Maharaj and Pretourious got a wicket each too.

Brief Scores: India 211/4 (Ishan Kishan 76, Shreyas Iyer 36, Wayne Parnell 1/32) against South Africa. (ANI)