Centurion (South Africa): India dominated Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion against South Africa as star batsman KL Rahul notched up his seventh test century on Sunday. At the end of Day 1, India's score read 272 for 3 with 122 of those runs in Rahul's kitty who showed great dominance facing 248 balls. Pacer Lungi Ngidi took all three wickets.

Winning the toss, India captain Virat Kohli chose to bat first with openers Rahul, who is also the vice-captain, and Mayank Agarwal giving India a great start. They ensured that India did not lose a wicket in the first session.

The partnership was broken when Agarwal fell to Ngidi and was given LBW by the third umpire in the 41st over of the innings. He scored 60 off 123 balls.

Ngidi got Cheteshwar Pujara off the very next delivery. A good length ball, an inside edge as Pujara tried to defend but the ball looped up to short leg off his thigh pad.

After this, Rahul and Kohli ensured that India did not lose any more wickets in the second session. The pair put 82 on the board though Kohli missed another chance to make it big and became the third man to fall to Ngidi in the third session of the day.

Rahane, under fire for his recent poor form, then dropped anchor with Rahul as the latter scored his seventh Test ton, six of which have come away from home.

Rahane, meanwhile, kept up a good strike rate, hitting eight fours as he ended the day on 40 off 81 balls. The partnership between him and Rahul was on 73 off 131 balls when the umpire knocked off the bails to call Stumps.

Day 1 scorecard

IND 272-3

KL Rahul

122(248)

Ajinkya Rahane

40(81)

Lungi Ngidi 3/45 (17)

Keshav Maharaj * 0/58 (18)