Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the UP police to register a case of Sedition against those who were celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 24, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

"Those celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition charges: CM Yogi Adityanath," said the CMO in a tweet with a snippet of a newspaper clipping reporting the above-mentioned order passed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Agra police on Wednesday arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24 and publishing anti-India messages on social platforms.

The three students have been identified as Inayat Altaf Shaikh, Shaukat Ahmed Gani and Arshid Yousuf, said Vikas Kumar, Agra SP. All the students are studying at RBS College Bichpuri.

The students have been arrested under Section 153 (A) (Promoting disharmony), and 505 (Publishing and circulating a statement or report containing rumour or alarming news).

Uttar Pradesh Police has booked seven people in a total of five districts and taken four people in custody for allegedly raising Pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners.

ANI