New Delhi: After coming across a media report on an alarming number of rape cases against minor girls in Rajasthan, National Commission for Women held a hearing on Wednesday with Dr. Ravi, DIG Rajasthan.

Dr. Ravi appeared before the Commission on behalf of the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan. The hearing was chaired by Chairperson Ms. Rekha Sharma, a statement issued by NCW read.

During the hearing, the Commission raised the issue of an increasing number of crimes against women, children, and teenage girls in the districts of Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, as reported in the media. The Commission also sought an explanation on the delay in sending final action taken reports on the complaints and suo motu matters taken up by NCW.

DIG Rajasthan shared a compiled year-wise data of crimes against women and minors before the Commission and also stated that the pending reports in all the matters will be sent to the Commission at the earliest.

READ: NCW takes cognisance of harassment, blackmail, extortion of TN women by a Facebook page