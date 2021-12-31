Kanpur: Income Tax department launched a raid on the residence of Kanpur-based businessman Anoop Jain on Friday. Jain is a contractor of cold storage, petrol pump and Central U.P. Gas Limited (CUGL).

Earlier, the Income Tax Department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) were raiding the residences of Piyush Jain in Kanpur and Kannauj. On the very first day of the raid, around 50 boxes of cash along with gold and silver were recovered from his house in Kanpur.

Details awaited...

Also Read: Income Tax raids on 'Samajwadi perfume' maker Pushpraj Jain