Noida (UP): The Income Tax Department is conducting a search operation at the premises of a former IPS officer Ram Narayan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-50.

According to sources, the department had received information that cash worth several crores were kept in the basement of the building, adding that a firm that was being run from the basement, had 650 lockers.

An IT department source said that as of now no case has been registered and that it was only a search operation - which they termed as a survey. The source also added that they are checking whether it has any connection with Benami property or not. As the search operation is still underway, it has not yet been officially confirmed as to what has been recovered from inside the house.