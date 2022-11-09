Agra (UP): The Income Tax Department on Tuesday night raided former BSP MLA and meat exporter Zulfikar Ahmed Bhutto's HMA Group and found tax evasion of around Rs 100 crore. The raids conducted by the I-T Department's Investigation Wing started Saturday morning and lasted till 11 pm.

Teams of 160 officers and officials searched 45 locations across the country including Zulfikar Ahmed Bhutto's Agra residence, HMA Group's partners, employees, factories, offices, and residences. It was the second major success of the Income Tax Department. Undisclosed income of Rs 101 crore was surrendered 4 years ago in a raid on BNR Group of Agra.

At around 8 am, teams of Income Tax Department of Delhi, Noida, Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow reached Zulfikar's residence, his brother's, and relative's residence, factory, slaughterhouse, and head office of HMA Group and the Income Tax Department simultaneously investigated 35 locations in 12 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Unnao, Chandigarh, Meerut, Raipur, and 18 places in Agra.

Also read: ED attaches assets of former Tamil Nadu CM secy's son, ex-DGP's wife

The Income Tax Department seized digital evidence from computers, hard disks, mobiles, and other electronic gadgets along with records of income, expenditure, and stocks from all the raided locations.