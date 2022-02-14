Jaipur: The Income Tax Department on Monday confiscated black money worth Rs 41 crore in the raids conducted on the bases of two big business groups in the city. The income tax officials had launched the guerilla action at around 43 locations of the Tirupati and Baba business groups in the state on Thursday morning, while the further probe into the matter is underway.

The officials have been able to procure cash worth Rs 4.3 crores, along with jewelry worth Rs 6.3 crores, the officials informed. Additionally, the team also recovered slips of undeclared transactions worth crores of rupees at the premises of the business group. Documents of purchase of property at the bases of the business groups have also been recovered, while the team has reportedly put the documents under scrutiny. While the Baba Group has accepted black earnings of about Rs 30 crores, the Tirupati Group accepted an undisclosed income of about Rs 11 crores.

The locations of the raids include Jaipur, Sawarda, Tonk, Deoli, and Kishangarh. The entire operation involved aver 300 income tax personnel and police officials. The business group is associated with Stone Business. After the completion of the guerilla action of the Income Tax Department, an even bigger disclosure can be made.

Also read: Jharkhand: Police seize 100 tons of illegal coal in raid