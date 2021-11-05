New Delhi: The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operations on October 28, 2021, in the cases of persons engaged in the business of processing and trading dry fruits, a statement read.

During the search operations, many incriminating documents including digital evidence were found and seized indicating that the assessee group has been inflating purchases of dry fruits exorbitantly over the years. Seized evidences also support the fact that unaccounted cash has been received back by the directors of the group against payment made for such purchases.

Evidence was also unearthed that one of the assessees was maintaining a parallel set of books of accounts and there was a huge difference between the sales and purchases recorded in both the sets of books of accounts. One of the groups is also indulging in unaccounted purchases and sales of dry fruits. Excess stock to the tune of Rs 40 crore has been found. The analysis of seized material and evidence collected reveals that one of the groups is also running a benami proprietary concern, a statement further read.

In both groups, the claim of deduction under section 80IB of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been found to be not genuine and is estimated to be around Rs 30 crores. The search action has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 63 lakh and jewellery of Rs 2 crores. Fourteen bank lockers have been placed under restraint. The search action has led to the detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs 200 crores. Further investigations are in progress.