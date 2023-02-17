New Delhi: The income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India, according to an official statement on Friday, a day after the Income Tax authorities ended a three-day-long survey against the British media organisation.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents. Officials said the statement pertains to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to the statement, several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey. The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.

On Thursday, the Income Tax officials also came out on the third day of the BBC offices, wherein the survey was conducted. Issuing a statement the BBC News PR said, "The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."

"We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond," the statement added. (With agency Inputs)