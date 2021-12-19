KOLKATA: Seventy-two people have been arrested in connection with the violence during the ongoing KMC elections in West Bengal on Sunday, police said. The poll day was marred by increasing reports of election malpractices, inter-party clashes, bombing and police inaction.

"Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

The voter turnout was recorded at 38 per cent till 1 PM.

Two incidents of hurling of crude bombs outside the polling stations were reported in north Kolkata. The first incident took place at Ward Number 36 outside the polling station at Khanna High School in the congested Beliaghata area in north Kolkata a little after 9.30 AM. Though no one was injured in the incident, the event had a cascading effect on the morale of the voters who within minutes left the spot.

Another incident of hurling of bombs took place at around 11.30 AM outside Taki Boys School in North Kolkata's Sealdah area. One voter who was severely injured was rushed to a nearby hospital. Tension mounted in the area and a huge police contingent reached the spot to restore normalcy.

At Baghajatin Crossing in South Kolkata, the CPI(M) activists and leaders resorted to road blockades protesting against alleged rigging and election malpractices by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists. The road blockade continued for an hour resulting in traffic jam in the area. The State government, State Election Commission, ruling party and police personnel together have turned the entire polling process into a total farce," alleged the former CPI(M) Lok Sabha member, Shamik Lahiri.

At Jain High School in Brabourne area in Central Kolkata, the situation really turned violent as Congress and Trinamool Congress workers got engaged in violent clashes inside the polling station. Senior Congress leader Amitava Chakrabarty was severely beaten up in front of the police personnel deployed at the polling station. The police personnel present there were initially inactive but later resorted to action as they saw that the situation was getting out of control there, sources said.

The state BJP spokesman, Shamik Bhattacharya said that taking advantage of the lackadaisical approach of the State Election Commission and the police forces, Trinamool Congress leaders and activists have resorted to rampant election rigging and booth capturing.

State Transport minister Firhad Hakim, however, refuted all the allegations. “When Trinamool Congress is all set to win by landslide margins as per all opinion polls, then why will we resort to poll violence. It’s the ploy of the opposition parties as their face-saving exercise,” he said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar cast their votes on Sunday noon. “Polling is an important component of the democratic system. It is important that the voters can cast their votes without any fear. I had summoned the state election commissioner Sourav Das twice to ensure that,” Dhankar said after coming out of the polling station.