New Delhi: Incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in the country have decreased by 77 per cent to 509 in 2021 from the all-time high of 2258 in 2009. The information was revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

Rai, in a written statement also said that deaths resulting from LWE violence have reduced by 85 per cent to 147 in 2021 from the all-time high of 1005 in 2010.

"The geographical spread of the violence has also been reduced and only 46 districts reported LWE related violence in 2021 as compared to 96 districts in 2010," stated Rai.

He further stated that the decline in the geographical spread is also reflected in a reduced number of districts covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme adding the number of SRE districts was reduced to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021.

"Similarly, the number of districts contributing approximately 90% of the LWE violence, categorized as Most LWE Affected Districts, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021," added Rai.

He also said that with regard to security the Union Government supports the LWE affected State Governments by providing Central Armed Police Force battalions, helicopters, training, funds for modernization of State police forces, arms and equipment, sharing of intelligence, construction of fortified police stations.

"On development front, GoI has taken several specific initiatives in LWE affected States. Special thrust has been given on expansion of road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skill development, and financial inclusion," stated Rai.

Also Read:ST panel issues notice to states on tribals displaced due to left-wing extremism