Alwar: Even as the Gehlot government has requested for a CBI probe into the alleged sexual assault in Alwar special girl child case, the Municipal Corporation on Friday has cleaned off the incident spot from where the girl was recovered. A senior police official said it is not proper to sanitise the crime scene when efforts are on to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI. By convention, any probe agency asked to probe the crime would visit the crime scene and collect material evidence from there, the official said.

Speculations are rife that efforts were made by the civic administration to clean the alleged crime scene before the CBI probe begins. The 14-year-old victim, who is hearing and speech impaired, was rescued when she was lying in a pool of blood in a culvert in Alwar on January 11. The police had rushed her to the hospital, where she was operated on despite her extremely critical condition. Both the police and medical superintendents had confirmed it to be a case of gang rape during the initial investigation. Two days later, the Alwar police altered its investigation by linking it to a hit-and-run, citing the medical reports.

Also read: Rajasthan govt decides to hand over Alwar assault case to CBI

On the other hand, the opposition has been pressurizing the government to carry out a fair probe. In sequel, the Gehlot-government has made its recommendation to the Union government to pass orders for a CBI probe into the matter. It is pertinent to note that no headway has been made in the case by the Alwar police who have not been able to arrest any accused involved in the crime.

The Opposition has been making serious allegations against the police of shielding the accused. The have alleged that the police were making efforts to pass off the alleged gangrape into a mere road accident at the behest of the ruling dispensation. Police officials are tightlipped about the developments in the case ever since the Opposition began its rally against the ruling party.