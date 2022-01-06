Hyderabad: Today Chattisgarh Ex-CM, BJP leader Raman Singh visited BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was released from Karimnagar jail on Wednesday. While addressing a presser, he attacked Telangana Government and criticised the incidents which had happened recently in Karimnagar saying, "incident like this never happened in Indian History."

“The manner in which the Telangana police, forcibly entered the office of Bandi and resorted to violence and lathi charge, thrashed and manhandled senior party leaders and workers is highly deplorable and condemnable. It is yet another glaring example of the murder of democracy and constitutional rights by the Telangana government”

"Since I heard about the incident I am willing to meet Bandi Sanjay. However, today I got the chance, We as a party treat all our 18 crore party workers like family and if any of the party workers receive a lathi every one feels the pain," he said further.



He also congratulated the BJP workers for not giving up the fight against the government and demanded the release of BJP leaders who are still in Karimnagar jail. He claimed that the Nizam rule is repeated in Telangana and confidently says the BJP government will be ruling soon in Telangana.

“I dare you to send us to jail as many times as you want, but we will continue to fight for employees and people. This is not a new tactic. How can the government damage the party office? The fight for justice has just begun, and I am willing to go to jail again for repeal of GO 317,” Sanjay, said to the media while addressing the press conference along with Raman Singh.

