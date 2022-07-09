Ahmedabad: Incessant rains in Gujarat have caused a flood-like situation in many areas of the state even as the meteorological department forecast more rains in the next 24 hours. Heavy overnight rains continued in many districts including Valsad, Navsari, Sabarkantha, and Rajkot even as rains lashed Ahmedabad city. The rains have inundated many areas causing inconvenience to the commuters. The meteorological department has forecast more rains in Gujarat till July 10.

The Bhadar-2 dam at Dhoraji in Rajkot is about to overflow prompting authorities to sound an alert in as many as 37 riverside villages in Dhoraji, Upleta, Manavadar, Kutiana as well as Porbandar talukas. A total of 21,934 cusecs of water was released from Madhuban Dam. Heavy rains also continued in Navsari district. An average of three and a half inches of rain has been recorded in the last 24 hours at 6 am on Saturday.

Talaja received 66 mm, Mahuva 65 mm, Sihor 63 mm, Valabhipur 41 mm, Palitana 36 mm, Gariadhar 21 mm and Umrala 16 mm rainfall. In Vadodara, the rains have caused water logging in various low-lying areas of the city causing difficulties for the locals. The complaints of waterlogging were also reported from Upleta and Dhoraji. Upleta received a total of 226 mm of rainfall this season and Dhoraji received 176 mm.