New Delhi: Uninterrupted rainfall since Tuesday evening in Delhi has compounded the misery that the residents have been facing due to icy cold waves as well as the rise in Covid cases.

The rainfall, which began on Tuesday evening, continued for the whole day and night of Wednesday. On Thursday morning, several parts of West Delhi experienced rain, causing a further drop in temperatures.

The Weather Department has predicted rain in Delhi for five days starting from Tuesday.

Delhi was experiencing incessant rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday also.