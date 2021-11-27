New Delhi: The first meeting of the 2+2 Dialogue between India and the Russian Federation at the level of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be held in New Delhi on 6 December 2021.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side in the Dialogue. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be visiting New Delhi on 5-6 December 2021 for the 2+2 Dialogue.

The 2+2 Dialogue is being held pursuant to the agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their telephonic conversation on 28 April 2021.

The agenda for the Dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest.



The establishment of a new mechanism of 2+2 dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.