Kaushambi: The priest Brijendra Narayan Mishra alias Bhagwanpuri an ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the statue of the Prime Minister was installed in 2014 and since then he has been offering prayers to the idol; because I always wanted to see him as the Prime Minister of the country. Kaushambi is also the native place of UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Brijendra Narayan Mishra in 2017 also wished for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and for this he paid obeisance to Narendra Modi bust installed at the ancient Lord Shiva temple. The ancient Lord Shiva temple is situated at Bhagwanpur village in Chayal assembly constituency in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. On January 21, 2014, the statue of PM Modi was established in the Lord Shiva temple.

After the 2014, the BJP achieved electoral victory during 2017 and 2019 elections in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won maximum seats in the previous two UP elections. In 2014 and 2019 general elections, BJP and its alliance partners secured overwhelming majority and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country. In 2017 UP elections, BJP achieved a landslide victory and formed the government. "In 2022 UP assembly polls, I am praying for the electoral success of the BJP," said Brijendra Narayan Mishra.