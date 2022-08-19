Palanpur (Gujarat): People of Kushakal village of Palanpur taluka of Banaskantha district have done a unique service to dogs by allotting 20 bigha of land to stray dogs. The cost of one bigha of land is Rs 25 lakhs, implying the total worth of land owned by the dogs is approximately Rs 5 crore. They even prepare food for the dogs all year round.

Also read: A dog can donate blood to save another dog

The village comprises 600 houses, where the majority of people are of the Chaudhary community. The people of this village are engaged in animal husbandry and agriculture. They have reserved 20 bighas of land in the middle of the village for stray dogs, following a tradition set up by their ancestors.

Years ago, when the Nawabs were ruling, they gave the land to the villagers for farming, who instead allocated the land to stray dogs. The land is used for cultivation and whatever yield is obtained from the crop is kept aside for the dogs. People of the village come together to prepare food and sweets for the dogs on festivals. Villagers have even bought big utensils for preparing food for the dogs.

Also read: 5 most important vaccinations for dogs

In this regard, Prakash Chaudhary of Kushakal village said, "The tradition of serving dogs in our village is being followed since the time of our ancestors. Whatever profit is made from the 20 bighas land in this village is used in breeding these dogs. Even today the entire village is united and serving these dogs." Hitesh Chaudhary of the village added, "There are more than 500 houses of Chaudhary society in our village. Even today, all these families are following the tradition of serving stray dogs. Thick bread is made with 10 kgs of flour every day for the dogs."