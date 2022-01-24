Hyderabad: Amid the third wave of Covid-19, the parties are campaigning virtually for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In such a situation, the role of different social media platforms has increased a lot as every party is trying to connect with as many people as possible on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has 29 lakhs followers on Twitter, 78 thousand on Instagram, and 49.14 lakhs on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a huge following on social media. His Twitter handle currently has 17.1 million people followers while 68 lakh people are connected to him on Facebook.

Akhilesh Yadav is next to Yogi with 15.5 million followers on Twitter, but Akhilesh Yadav is ahead of CM Yogi as 75 lakh people are connected to him on Facebook. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has 28.38 lakh followers on Twitter, 24.73 lakhs on Instagram, and 2.35 Lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Apart from this, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has 4.4 million followers on the Twitter handle and Congress in Uttar Pradesh has 4.06 lakhs followers on Twitter, 1.01 thousand on Instagram, and 6.04 lakh people are connected on Facebook.

Mayawati also has a strong presence on Twitter with 2.3 million followers while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 2.42 Lakh followers on Twitter and 12 thousand people are connected on Facebook.

AIMIM chief Asuddin Owaisi has 2.1 million followers on his Twitter handle. Apart from this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has 1.8 million followers.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) Chief Shivpal Yadav has 7.8 lakh followers, Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad has 6.4 lakhs and RLD president Chaudhary Jayant Singh has 1.63 lakh followers on the Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 8.01 lakh followers on the Twitter handle, 2.07 lakhs on Instagram, and 8.72 lakh on Facebook.

