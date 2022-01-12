Chennai: In a big bust at a luxury hotel in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, a total of 12 ancient statues were recovered on Wednesday by officers of the idol smuggling prevention unit. The raid which originally aimed at recovering a single statue of Goddess Parvathy, ended up recovering 11 more statues.

Apart from the Parvathy statue, the haul also included a rare statue of Ravanan, a well as a Lord Natarajar statue belonging to the 11th century.

Speaking to the press, ADGP Jeyanth Murali said that the police got the tip-off from a person who usually buys ancient idols, with the latter informing the cops that he knew someone about to sell a rare Parvathy idol.

He further informed that the accused has been identified as Javid Shah, a resident of Kashmir, who has been in the profession for nearly 30 years.

As per information, Shah has been selling such idols to tourists from foreign countries at the hotel for nearly five years. Shah's brother, who accompanied in these transactions, is still in Kashmir.

Further probe is on.

