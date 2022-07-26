Bathinda: A Sikh man appearing for JE recruitment test was allegedly stopped outside the exam hall and asked to remove the 'kada' -- the religious bracelet worn by male Sikhs -- at Regional Polytechnic College, Malot Road in Bathinda on Tuesday. Shiromani Akali Dal has called the incident an attack on religious freedom.

Shaganpreet Singh, the victim hailing from Abohar, said he was stopped at the main gate of the college and asked to remove his bracelet and even beaten up at the gate of the college. Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar district president Parminder Singh Balianwali strongly condemned the incident, calling it an attack on religious freedom. Balianwali said that he will file a complaint with the district administration regarding the matter.

He demanded a case against the college management under Section 295A.