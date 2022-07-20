New Delhi: The Union Government has given "in-principle" approval for the reservation of 10 percent of vacancies for Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. The information was shared by Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test will also be given," stated Rai in a written reply.

The Union Minister further stated that the Government has also decided to give a "10% horizontal reservation" to Agniveers for the post of a constable when the first batch of Agniveers are available for recruitment after retirement.

"10% horizontal reservation is decided to be given to Agniveers for the post of Constable(GD)/Rifleman when the first batch of Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in Defence Forces," stated Rai. Violent protests took place in several states following the Centre's announcement of its new short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath.