Jalgaon (Maharastra): Day after she tied a Rakhi to him, a teenager killed his sister for having an affair. The incident took place on Friday evening in Maharastra's Jalgaon. The 17-year-old brother along with his friends also shot her sister's lover and surrendered before the police and confessed their crime.

Later police recovered both the dead bodies from a drain in Juna Varad Road of Chopda town, on the identification of the accused and arrested him along with his friends. The deceased were Rakesh Sanjay Rajput (22) and Varsha Sadhan Koli (20) who were in love and were planning to elope from the city and get married.

Somehow Varsha's brother got to know about their plan and with the help of his friend he executed the murders. As Rakesh reached outside Varsha's home, the accused with his friend made the couple sit on their bikes and take him to the crime spot. As per the information first, he shot Rakesh in his head and later strangulated his sister with a handkerchief.