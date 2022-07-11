Thiruvananthapuram: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he was not in Kerala with the 2024 general elections in mind or to make promises, instead he was here as part of the BJP government's initiative to find out whether the benefits of its various schemes are reaching the people. The Union Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the southern state, was speaking at a meeting of the beneficiaries of various central government schemes.

In his speech at the event, Jaishankar said that the ministers of the Narendra Modi government, like the Prime Minister himself, are always on the move meeting the people to get feedback at the ground level regarding the delivery of the benefits under the various schemes. He said representatives of the central government will keep coming to the people irrespective of whether there are any upcoming polls as they were "committed to working every day of every week or every month" to ensure the progress of the country.

"It is an action-oriented government which is at your service," he added. Later in the day, the Union Minister also visited Shri Narayana Guru's birth place Chempazhanthy Gurukulam in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)