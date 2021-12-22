Kanpur: In the first-ever haring of a love jihad case, a Kanpur court has imposed a jail term of 10 years and a fine amounting to Rs 30,000.

The accused in the case, based on a complaint by the victim's mother, has been charged with raping a minor as well as with the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and has been sent to prison.

The incident centering the verdict dates back to May 15, 2017, when the accused, named Javed and resident of Kanpur's Kacchi Basti area under the Juhipur Police Station, falsely identified himself to be a Hindu under the name Munna and introduced himself to the victim, who at the time of their meeting was a minor.

The victim's parents lodged a case in the Juhipur Police Station, following which cops nabbed the accused and rescued the girl the very next day.

In her statement taken under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of the constitution, the victim told the court that Javed took her away with him on the pretext of marriage and that only upon reaching his residence did he reveal his religious identity and asked her to marry him, which she refused.

The victim alleged that it was after this that Javed forced himself on her.

After hearing her statement, the Additional District Judge sentenced Javed to a 10-year jail-term.

The victim's family thanked both the court and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for the fast verdict.