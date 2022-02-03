Dantewada: 'Lone Varattu', a Gondi term, translates roughly to 'Coming back to home'. In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, the phrase has come to life as 'Lone Varattu Hub', an initiative undertaken by the district administration, aims to reconnect the former Naxalites with the mainstream. A total of 500 Naxalites have surrendered so far, among whom 124 are those with rewards announced in the event of their capture. A step forward from the Chhattisgarh state administration, the hub will see the former insurgents living with their families.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gangaram Baghel, a reformed Naxalite, narrates his days in the organization and says he is looking forward to the future. "I faced many problems in the (Naxalite) organization. Being away from the family, following the orders of the bigger leaders, works like cutting the road, blasting, putting up banners and posters had to be carried out.

After coming in contact, we also surrendered before the police. We have been given a house to live in. Our Aadhar cards have been made. Ration cards have been made. Desired employment is being given. We are building those schools which we used to destroy and are living life with our family," Baghel said.

Manju Koram, who was active within the insurgent ranks since 2005, said she finally surrendered in 2018 due to the severely exhausting life inside the forest. "It was very difficult there. There were no provisions to eat, sleep and we were not allowed to go back home. Our families back home got destroyed and we didn't get to see them", Koram notes, adding that her aim is to get her daughter educated, who stays with her in the Lone Varattu Hub.

Fellow resident Sundari Koram, on the other hand, says that she is encouraging women who are still active Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream. "Whenever I go into the interiors, I encourage them to come out and surrender. I am living contently ever since I came here", Koram said.

Dantewada SP Siddarth Tewari, speaking to ETV Bharat, said the programme started a year back and was already seeing a rising numbers of reformation among the Naxalite population. "The Chhattisgarh government had started the Lone Varratu campaign a year ago in the district, in which there has been good success. Under the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, an incentive amount of 10 thousand rupees is given to the surrendered Naxalites. Pan card, ration card, aadhar card were also registered for them", Tewari said.