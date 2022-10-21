Korba (Chhattisgarh): Tackling man-animal conflict has become a challenging task for forest personnel in the Korba region in Chhattisgarh. It has been learned from the forest department sources that some persons belonging to Katghora village, a day ago, had allegedly killed a one-year-old baby elephant and buried it in farmland.

On Friday, a herd of forty wild pachyderms roaming around Jatga Amatikara village under the Katghora forest division trampled a villager to death. The forest department officials who have been keeping a tab on man-animal conflict exhumed the baby elephant's body and sent it for post-mortem.

"Some villagers killed the baby elephant at Baniya village under the Pasan forest range of the Katghora forest division. The age of the deceased elephant is one year old," said a villager.

Confirming the incident, DFO Premlata Yadav said, "Some villagers after killing the baby elephant, buried it in a field at Bania village. Later, forest personnel visited the spot and exhumed the body, and sent it for an autopsy. Further action will be initiated after ascertaining the cause of death of the baby elephant. Besides, we have detained the farmer for questioning on whose field the baby elephant was recovered. A forensic team and dog squad have been pressed into service to gather evidence from the spot."