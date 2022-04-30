New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Union government’s nodal body for promoting Khadi products in the country, has achieved a turnover of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the financial year that ended March 2022. KVIC said in a statement that the turnover is much more than any Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in the country.

“This makes KVIC the only company in the country to have recorded a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore,” KVIC said in the statement sent to ETV Bharat. In FY 2021-22, the overall turnover of KVIC stood at over Rs 1,15,415 crores as against over Rs 95,741 crore in the previous year, an increase of over 20 per cent. In the last seven years, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2021-22 has gone up by 172 per cent while the gross sales during this period increased by over 248 per cent. KVIC says the massive sale has been achieved despite partial lockdown in the country in the wake of the second and third Covid waves in the last financial year.

Khadi products worth Rs 5,000 crore sold

Looking at the performance in the last one year, the biggest impact can be seen in the Khadi sector which has registered a growth of over 43 per cent from Rs 3,528 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5,052 crore in 2021-22. In the last 8 years, i.e. from 2014-15, the production in the Khadi sector in 2021-22 has increased by 191 per cent, while the Khadi sales have increased exponentially by 332 per cent.

Village industries product worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore sold

As per the official data, the turnover in the Village Industries sector alone has reached Rs 1,10,364 crores in 2021-22, as compared to Rs 92,214 crore in the previous year. In the last 8 years, the production in the Village Industry sector has gone up by 172 per cent, while the sales have gone up by 245 per cent.

According to KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, Khadi stands far ahead of all FMCG companies in the country. “By employing new scientific methods and diversifying Khadi’s product range, KVIC has succeeded in achieving such massive growth which no other FMCG company can match," Saxena added.

Employment creation

In recent years, KVIC has focused on creating employment for artisans and unemployed youth, particularly at the village level. According to officials, a large number of youths took up self-employment and manufacturing activities under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme which increased the production in the village industry sector.

