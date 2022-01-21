Mahoba: In a major goof up, Uttar Pradesh health department officials have send a Covid jab message to dead woman.

The Uttar Pradesh health department officials went on toes when this message went viral. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Pandey constituted a probe panel to investigate the matter. "We have taken cognizance of the matter. Probe has been ordered," said Dr Sudhakar.

As per the death certificate issued by the department concerned, the 41-year-old woman had died of Covid infections on September 21, 2021. But, Mahoba district health department in Uttar Pradesh, after the lapse of three months; forwarded a message in the inbox of her nephew's mobile phone that she was given the second dose of Covid vaccine. The message of second dose was received on the cellphone on January 17 this year.

On January 17, 'the message of second dose' to the dead woman went viral. Before that a verification call came on the cell phone of her nephew on January 15. "Thereafter, I gave reply to the message stating that her aunt died three months ago. But, I was surprised when another message landed in the inbox of my cellphone mentioning that my aunt had been given the second dose," said Saurav Yadav, nephew of the dead woman.

