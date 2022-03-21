Raipur: One person was killed and several others injured when a drunken driver not only trampled many people, but also went ahead and rammed the car into the pond wall. In the accident, the driver also suffered injuries. The police admitted the driver to the Mekahara Hospital. The accident took place under the Old Basti Police Station limits.

According to the police, Devraj Pal was driving the WRV car bearing No. CG-MA-2200 in an intoxicated state. The accused was proceeding towards Budha Talab at high speed when he stumbled more than half a dozen people, including several vehicles near the Bhathagaon bus stand. On receiving information, the police car started chasing the car driver. Meanwhile, the car driver rammed the car into the wall of the Budhapara pond. In this entire sequence of events, Laxmikant Jatav, a native of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, was hit by the car and died on the spot.

He was staying in Raipur for the last seven to eight years near Bajrang Chowk in Mathpara in a rented house with his companions. In this entire sequence of events, the injured Shivam told that "he had gone out for a walk after having food. In the meantime, the white-coloured speeding car hit him. In the accident, his hand was fractured.

West Raipur ASP Akash Rao Girepunje said that the accused car driver Devraj Pal is a resident of Telibandha. The car he was driving was sought from one of his friends. A case will be registered against the accused under the Motor Vehicle Act, he added.

Read: Six killed, five injured after car crashes into divider near Chhattisgarh's Raipur