Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh):

Accused Kedar Patel, a resident of Gotegaon area in ​​the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, was taking food at his house, in the meantime, a cat appeared on the scene. Kedar asked his 18-year-old son Abhishek Patel to drive away the cat, but he did not listen to his father's order. Infuriated over the defiance, the accused caught hold of the cat and later killed the animal with the sharp-edged weapon, and then hacked his son to death with the same weapon. The teenager died on the spot.

People in the area were scared after the incident informed the police. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident and also arrested the accused. The body has been sent to a hospital for an autopsy. Narsinghpur ASP Sunil Kumar Shivhare, said, "On the spur of the moment, the accused took the step. The assailant is now in police custody."