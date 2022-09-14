Aligarh: For the first time in the history of the Aligarh Muslim University, a woman professor will become the president of the varsity teachers association. Prof Chandni Bi of the Department of History is all set to be elected unopposed as the President of the Teachers Association. Besides, for the first time in the history of AMU, two teachers from the Hindu community will also be elected members of the Association.

The election of the Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association is to be held on Thursday. Prof Mujahid Baig, Chief Electoral Officer of AMU Teachers Association, said that Prof Chandni Bi was nominated as the sole candidate for the post of President in the AMUTA election and has been declared unopposed as president in the absence of a second contestant.

Also read: AMU association releases charter of demands for UP elections

Dr Pankaj Prakash and Dr Yogesh Kumar Yadav have been elected as executive members of the association, Dr Mujahid said. This is the first time a Hindu teacher has become a member of the association. Besides, Dr Ashraf Mateen and Aubaid Ahmed Siddiqui are in the fray for the post of Secretary and Dr Saadbin Javed and Dr Jameel Ahmed are in the fray for the post of Joint Secretary.

More than 1500 teachers from Aligarh Muslim University will vote in the elections. However, questions have been raised from various quarters about the standard of the election. However, no one is speaking openly on this. Dr Mujahid said that the elections of teachers are being conducted as per rules on which one should not have any objection.

This is for the first time after COVID pandemic that the teacher association elections are being at AMU.