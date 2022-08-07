Chennai: In a major development in defense and allied services, a US Navy Ship arrived at a shipyard in India for repair on Sunday. The US navy ship Charles Drew arrived at Larsen and Toubro shipyard at Kattupalli here for undergoing repairs and allied services. According to an official release, the US Navy had awarded a contract to the L&T Shipyard for undertaking maintenance of the ship.

The event signifies the capabilities of the country's shipyards in the global ship repairing market. Indian shipyards offer wide-ranging and cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services, using advanced maritime technology platforms. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence visited the shipyard to welcome the vessel.

Terming the event as a red letter day for the Indian shipbuilding industry and the Indo-US defence relationship, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said, “We are indeed pleased to welcome US Naval Ship USNS Charles Drew to India, for making her voyage ready. India’s initiative also assumes special significance in furthering the strategic partnership between India and the US. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for deeper engagements”.

Dr Kumar described the arrival of USNS Charles Drew for repairs as a sign of "maturing" Indian shipbuilding industry. “Today, India has six major shipyards with turnover of nearly $2 billion. We are making ships not only for our own requirements. We have our own design house capable of making all kinds of state-of-the-art ships. The country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant is a shining example of the growth of the Indian shipbuilding industry.

Under the new innovation ecosystem, vessels capable of undertaking autonomous missions have been built by Goa Shipyard Limited and some of our start-ups. The shipbuilding industry today is not just carrying out conventional things, but is also amalgamating the latest technologies with it,” he said. The Defence Secretary also asserted that the ties between India and US have been expanding in scale and scope and are based on common values and beliefs of an open, inclusive and rule-based order in Indo-Pacific and rest of the global common systems.

“Indian defence exports have seen a massive increase in the last four-five years. Exports, which were worth about Rs 1,500 crore in 2015-16, have now grown by 800% to around Rs 13,000 crore. A major destination for Indian exports is the US,” Dr Kumar said, thanking the US partners for their cooperation and support to the Indian defence industry. He hoped that the defence exports will increase further in the times to come.

Consul General of US Embassy in Chennai Judith Ravin and Defence Attaché at the US Embassy at New Delhi Rear Admiral Michael Baker were also present. Ravin called it a new leaf in the Indo-US strategic relationship signifying the deepening bonds between the two nations. Member of the Executive Council and Advisor to the CEO of L&T for Defence and Smart Technologies JD Patil said, the Marine Sealift Command of the US Navy had undertaken rigorous evaluation of select shipyards in India and cleared L&T for undertaking repairs on their vessels. Charles Drew will be at Kattupalli shipyard for a period of 11 days and undergo repairs in various areas.

To a reporter's query about the kind of repairs needed for the vessel, an L&T official said such information cannot be shared as it is a Navy ship from a foreign country.