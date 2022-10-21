Gorakhpur: Taking a leaf out of major crime thrillers aired on television and other OTT platforms; Uttar Pradesh policemen will now be into film-making that too based on a real crime story. Most spine-chilling real crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh will be made into movies. These short documentaries will be then uploaded on YouTube so that viewers will be enlightened about the intricacies of the crime world, criminal behavior, and psychology and how tough were the cases for the police to crack, and many more. How criminals think or weave crime plots before their execution.

The brainchild behind the project is ADG Akhil Kumar of Gorakhpur zone. Kumar is all set to try his hand at filmmaking. The ADG will be involved in the production and direction of the film. The script of this film will be based on major crime incidents that happened in the Gorakhpur region. Those real crime stories will be picked up for filmmaking which was earlier widely discussed among people in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts.

Speaking about the project, ADG Akhil Kumar said, "Gorakhpur police will be making hardcore crime documentaries based on a real story. How the case was cracked and sensational revelations will find prominence in the documentaries. Cops will get a chance to work in the documentaries. Short films will be curated and will be based on cases of murder, loot, honor killings, and many more. This is for the first time in UP, Gorakhpur police will be taking the initiative."