Mumbai: The authorities in Mumbai have built the first toilet for transgenders in the state of Maharashtra thanks to the intervention of Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Vaikar. While separate toilets for men and women have been in place, the lack of the facility for the 3rd gender in the state has been causing inconvenience and embarrassment to the community. For the last several years, there has been a demand for the construction of toilets for transgenders.

Taking note of this, the first transgender toilet in the state has been set up in the Municipal Corporation's Shaheed Tukaram Ombale Park at Aarey Naka, east of Goregaon. The toilet was set up after Sarathi Foundation wrote a letter to Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Vaikar informing him about the transgenders' demands.

After this letter, the demand of the transgender people was accepted and the toilet in Shaheed Tukaram Ombale Udyan was constructed with the help of MLA's fund. The facility is expected to facilitate many transgenders living in the area.

