New Delhi: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) on Tuesday declared the result for the NEET-PG 2023 examination, which is the first time in the history of this examination that the result has been declared in just nine days. Normally, the NEET-PG result is released a month after the examination.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all the students who qualified the examination and said he appreciated their efforts."The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today. Congrats to all students declared qualified in the results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting the NEET-PG examination and declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts," Mandaviya said.

The NEET-PG 2023 was conducted on March 5 for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma Courses of the 2023-24 admission session. The NBEMS uploaded the results to the website https://natboard.edu.in and http://nbe.edu.in.

The medical board said that each and every question in NEET-PG 2023 was reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned speciality after the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys. "As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous," the NBEMS said. Over 2.9 lakh students appeared for the examination which was held at 902 examination centers across 277 cities.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is a qualifying and ranking examination in India, for students who wish to study various postgraduate Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery, and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country.